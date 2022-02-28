Draft regarding disbanding Section for Investigating Crimes in Justice, adopted by Senate

The Senate has adopted on Monday, in the plenum, as a decisional forum, the Government draft law that refers to disbanding the Section for Investigating Crimes in Justice (SIIJ), with 86 votes "in favor", 37 "against" and one abstention.

The draft normative act, initiated by the Ministry of Justice and adopted on February 21, by the Chamber of Deputies, provides that SIIJ is disbanded, and its competence will be taken over by the usual Prosecutors' Office, where the causes will be instrumented by certain designated prosecutors.

"The causes which are ongoing at the level of this section will be going via administrative path, within 60 working days since it comes into effect, through the Prosecutor's Office Attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), the competent Prosecutors' offices, which will continue to solve them, after which the solved cases, which are in the section's archive, to be reported within 180 working days since the law was put into effect," the draft law states, Agerpres.ro informs.

The draft law also mentions that jobs in the scheme of functions and personnel within the special section since the law is applied remain in the scheme of ICCJ, and will be picked up by the Criminal and Forensic Investigation Section.

According to the piece of legislation, criminal investigation is done by specifically appointed prosecutors by the General Prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office with the ICCJ, at the proposal of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), for a period of 4 years, according to the procedure, named "certain designated prosecutors".