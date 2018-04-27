Chamber of Deputies Chairman Liviu Dragnea declared Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis "invented" a conflict between the Government and the National Bank in order to appear as a mediator.

"You can't just say, based on sources, that you convened her [Prime Minister Viorica Dancila - ed.n.] at Cotroceni, on Friday. What do you mean you convened her? He invented, for example, a conflict between the Government and the National Bank, conflict which does not exist, in order for us to appear with our president as mediator. Such a thing cannot be accepted and we, as a party, will not accept it, and neither will Mrs. Prime Minister. I also said at the meeting we had, which the president made public, after Mrs. Prime Minister's swearing in, that we talked about and we agreed, and hoped that it was going to happen, that the relationship would be one of mutual respect, of good-faith, collaboration, mutual informing on all issues, especially those concerning foreign policy. Or,these things did not happen," Dragnea affirmed at private TV broadcaster Antena3.He added that this thing is not right and the ones from the Government will act in consequence."We cannot go on like this, to see that nothing is happening, and all of us to be pawns in an electoral campaign strategy of Romania's president," Dragnea stated.