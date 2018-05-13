Dragnea: President's threat to Prime Minister - made in mafioso style

The threat that president Iohannis made to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the Government she leads was done in a mafioso style, said on Monday, Chamber of Deputies Chairman Liviu Dragnea, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"As regards the explicit threat made by president Iohannis to the Prime Minister, it is, in our opinion, done in a mafioso style, in the sense that "she would better do as told." Such expressions and threats, we have seen in movies," declared Dragnea, at the end of the PSD's Standing Bureau's sitting.Asked if PSD will request president Klaus Iohannis' suspension, Dragnea denied.Saturday, president Klaus Iohannis declared that Viorica Dancila, who was at the Vatican, made a confusion concerning a possible visit of the Pope in Romania and talks about the presidency of the Council of the European Union, which our country will hold in the first half of next year."Allow me to believe that she did not fully understand what was discussed there. I have followed the entire evolution, and finally, there was the official press release of the Vatican concerning that meeting and indeed, it said that there were talks about Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the first part of 2019. The only explanation that I can find is that Mrs. Prime Minister understood that this was about the visit, and not the presidency. Consequently, an inexplicable confusion," Iohannis said in Blaj.