Duster no. 2,000,000 comes off production line of Dacia Plant

The Duster numbered 2,000,000 has come off the production line of the Dacia Plant in central Mioveni on Thursday, the car manufacturer informs.

According to a release from Dacia, the car is a limited edition Duster Advantage ECO-G 100 - with mixed petrol/LNG fuelling, made for a client in Romania.

"Duster is a national symbol of success. A model that was intensely worked upon and in which employees in all trades and activity domains of Renault Group in Romania have contributed. I have a feeling of great joy that, together with colleagues, we managed to exceed the challenges of the past year and mark today, together, a historical figure," said, according to the release, Miguel Oliver-Boquera, director of the Dacia Vehicle Plant and coordinator of the industrial platform at Mioveni, agerpres reports.The Duster model was first presented to the world in March 2010, at the Auto Show in Geneva, the second generation being launched in 2017.Made at a rate of 930 vehicles per day, of which 90 pct are made for foreign markets, Duster is the most sought model of the Dacia Vehicle Plant. In the past decade, the model was delivered to clients in 44 countries in Europe, North Africa and Asia.