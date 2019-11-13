Each PSD chapter to aim to win 50%+1 of votes

National chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that the each PSD chapter will have to aim to win 50% of the votes in the second round of the presidential election, adding that she did not pledge to get a certain score.

"We have analysed the situation in each county and the strategy that we will follow in order to have very good results, meaning winning the presidential election on November 24. For that to happen, each county must get 50% + 1 of the votes," she said in at a news briefing at the end of a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD.On the other hand, Dancila showed that she did not personally pledge to get a certain score."I have not pledged that before the party because the chair of the party needs the percentages of each county separately. Each county must answer for its percentage, in order for the responsibility to rest with the party chair in the end. (...) We have set to win the presidential election. If we talk about that, it means that we start from the premise that we can lose it. No, we believe we have the strength to win the presidential election," said Dancila.Asked about the fate of the chapter chairs that will miss the 50% + 1 target, Dancila said that would be discussed by National Executive Committee."We do not want colleagues in the country to say that they have achieved a certain percentage because they were afraid we might send them home. I am convinced that each colleague will get involved because he or she feels that way and he or she believes Romanians will fare better. (...) The average is important, but the goal for each chapter is 50% + 1," she said.At the same time, she denied having told her party colleagues that she intends to withdraw from the presidential race."Had I withdrawn from the presidential race, I would have no longer asked President Iohannis for a debate. That's out of the question," said Dancila.