Education Ministry to implement 'Standardization and unitary evaluation in the pre-university education system - STANDEV' project

The Ministry of Education starts the implementation of the project "Standardization and unitary evaluation in the pre-university education system - STANDEV" which will ensure a nationwide consistent evaluation in the pre-university education system for both current activities and national exams and competitions, as part of the "Educated Romania" Program.

"Following the signing of the financing contract between the Ministry of Education (through the National Education Policies and Evaluation Center - CNPEE) and the Ministry of European Investments and Projects, the project 'Standardization and unitary evaluation in the pre-university education system' - STANDEV, Code SMIS2014 + 154514, will be implemented by the end of December 2023. (...) The total value of the project, co-financed from the European Social Fund through the Operational Program Human Capital 2014 - 2020, is 57,925,588.84 RON," informs a release of the Ministry of Education.

The overall goal of the project is to increase the quality of educational services in the pre-university education system by developing, implementing, monitoring, evaluating and reviewing a coherent and reliable national system of curricular learning and assessment standards, based on digital/ICT solutions, until 2023.

"The development of curricular learning standards and unitary evaluation standards for the pre-university education system, including digital external evaluation, aims to increase the quality of education, to ensure the same level of basic education for everyone, the comparability of schools' performance in various educational environments, as well as comparability with the results of international assessments such as PISA, PIRLS, TIMSS, etc.," the cited source states.

The project's target group is composed of primary and secondary school teachers, curricular development experts, assessment experts, school inspectors, members of the school inspectorates' select advisory boards, teaching corps/county school inspectorate teacher trainers, and students. AGERPRES