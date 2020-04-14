EduMin Anisie: I've signed order on new timetable for national exams

Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie on Monday announced that she has signed the order - which will be published in the Official Journal - regarding the new programming for the national evaluation and the Baccalaureate, to be based on the courses studied before the second semester started.

"Yesterday I also signed the order regarding the new programming for the national exams, which will be published in the Official Journal. The programming for the national evaluation and the Baccalaureate will be based on the courses studied before the second semester started. (...) All the topics will be based on those courses, from the first semester. In the event that we return to schools as soon as possible, the exams will also be based on the courses studied until March 11, when the schools got closed," the Minister of Education told Antena 3 private television broadcaster on Tuesday.She said that, depending on the evolution of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Romania will resume normal school programme when the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations announces that both students and teachers will no longer be in any danger if they come to school."We have imagined several scenarios at the Ministry regarding the return to courses of both pupils and students. Depending on the evolution of the situation regarding the pandemic in Romania we will return to courses when the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations will tell us that both students and teachers will no longer be in any danger when they come to school or university. In the scenario where we return to courses, when the emergency situation ends, we could have the exams scheduled in July. If the state of emergency is prolonged, then we will take another measure so that pupils and students can finish their school year well," explained Anisie.