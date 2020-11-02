EduMin - new data regarding classes: 3,830 schools - 3rd scenario, 5,029 2nd scenario

A number of 3,830 educational units nationwide are carrying out their classes according to the 3rd scenario (online), and 5,029 according to the 2nd scenario (mixed), the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informed on Monday.

According to MEC and according to the data transmitted by the county and Bucharest school inspectorates, on Monday, at 12.00 pm, the situation was as follows:* 8,797 educational units were functioning according to the 1st scenario (S1): daily participation (face to face) of all preschoolers and pupils in the educational units, while observing and applying all the health protection norms.* 5,029 educational units were functioning according to the 2nd scenario (S2). This implies the daily participation (face to face) of all preschoolers and pupils in primary education, students in the 8th and 12th grades, while observing and applying all the health protection rules, respectively the partial return to classrooms (by rotation of one-two weeks) of the pupils from the other secondary school and high school levels, with the observance and application of all health protection norms.* 3,830 educational units were functioning according to the 3rd scenario (S3), which means that all preschoolers and pupils are participating in online activities/lessons."We also mention that, out of the 3,830 units in this situation, 375 educational units are included in this scenario due to the registered COVID-19 cases, and 3,455 educational units are included in this scenario due to the incidence rate of the cases at the level of the locality in which the school is located or due to the school infrastructure/schools carrying out rehabilitation works," stated the MEC in the said press release.The boards of directors at the level of each educational unit adopt the scenario proposals and, implicitly, their change, depending on the analysis of the epidemiological situation carried out by the public health directors and the National Institute of Public Health, of the existing infrastructure and resources in each educational unit.