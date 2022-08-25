EduMin: Scholarships should reach needy or performant pupils

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday that he will revise the ministerial order regarding the allocation of scholarships, so that they really reach the students who need a social perspective and those who register real school performance, noting that an amount of 1.432 billion lei is foreseen in this regard.

"Another concern of the ministry is that of improving and promoting the minister's order specifying the conditions for granting scholarships. I remind you that this year we started with a budget for student scholarships of 1,032,000,000 lei, at the budget revision we requested and it was received an amount of 300 million lei, over one billion 32 million for student scholarships. The revision of the minister's order is needed, so that student scholarships really reach those students who need a social perspective or those students who register real performance in school," Cimpeanu told at a press conference, told Agerpres.

He specified that the total amount of 1.432 billion lei, which was reached, is still much higher than in previous years.

"The amount of 1.432 billion lei, even if it may be small in relation to the 2.7 billion that we provided for next year, it is still much higher than the 645 million lei in 2021 or than the 270 million lei in 2020," added the minister.