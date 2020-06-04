EFOR's Parvu: We propose the extension of voting process to two days

The Expert Forum (EFOR) proposes the extension of the voting process to two days, EFOR electoral expert Septimiu Parvu said on Thursday, at a debate on the organisation of elections during a pandemic period.

"We believe that voting at pooling stations should remain the main means to cast a vote. We cannot transfer it exclusively, either by vote via mail or by electronic vote, but as alternatives, we propose the extension to two days. We have some previous experiences," Septimiu Parvu said, at an online debate organised by the Expert Forum, called "Organising elections during pandemic. Scenarios of political parties."He added that a matter which poses interest is the safe vote for the special categories of electors, arguing that, at the moment, the use of the mobile ballot box can present risks in the nursing homes, hospitals, prisons, an alternative being the vote via mail."A topic which remained on the list is the reform regarding the representation of Romanian citizens abroad. (...) I believe that the delay of the electoral process has already led to some gaps. Moreover, there are older topics which remained on the public agenda. The first matter we are confronted with is how to ensure safety in all the stages of the process. (...) I believe that at the moment, taking into account that the election date will probably be in September or October, I believe that we cannot make significant reforms, especially if they affect electors' rights. I think that any reform to be implemented should be realistic," the EFOR expert said.According to him, in terms of the legislation, the constitutional principles should be taken into account, but, at the same time, the international commitments and standards regarding those of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the European Commission or the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) should be continued.He also underscored that all decisions related to electors' rights or very important decisions should not be made through a Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG), but a consultation with all those interested should be carried out.