Eight Romanian citizens repatriates with a Romanian Air Forces aircraft

Eight Romanian citizens in Italy will be brought back to the country this evening with an aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces. Upon arrival, they will be taken by the Public Health Directorate and placed in quarantine.

"As a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the Interior Ministry and the National Defence Ministry (MApN), eight Romanian citizens in the Italian Republic will be brought back to the country this evening. They are non-resident Romanian citizens in Italy, being there either as tourists or as a result of an emergency medical treatment and who have been affected both by the quarantine of the entire territory of Italy, and by the measures adopted by the Romanian authorities to suspend flights and road transport of people to and from Italy. They had no real alternative to continue their stay on the territory of the Italian Republic," a MAE statement issued on Friday evening informs.Upon arrival, the eight citizens will be taken by the Public Health Directorate and placed in quarantine at a unit in Bucharest, in agreement with the measures adopted by the Romanian authorities for the citizens coming in Romania from Italy, the MAE mentions.The MApN also announced that a C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force is carrying out a flight on the Bucharest-Rome-Bucharest route on Friday, at the request of the Emergency Situations Department with the Interior Ministry, to return eight Romanian citizens to the country from the Italian Republic.The transport is carried out in compliance with the measures for the protection of the personnel and the technique, mandatory in such situations, the MApN underscores. AGERPRES