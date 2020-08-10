eJobs: This July's job appplications at record-high 1.3 million, 50 pct more than last year

More than 1.3 million job applications were registered in July on the online recruitment platform eJobs, 50% more than the same month last year, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The number of applications is an absolute record high, the eJobs representatives mention.

"Both the average number of applications per candidate and the actual number of available candidates has increased. Thus, in July there were 142,000 candidates who were looking for a job on our platform. Of these, almost 33,000 were new candidates, who have not yet had an account on eJobs and who, most likely, in recent years have not been interested in changing jobs. The number of new candidates is 20% higher than in June," says Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania, cited in the release.

Sales remain the area that attracts the largest number of applications, followed by customer relations / call center, administrative / logistics, back office, financial / accounting and internet / e-commerce. Most applications came from candidates in Bucharest, Cluj being the second most active county. The list continues with Timisoara, Brasov, Iasi, Constanta and Prahova.

"At the beginning of the summer we noticed an extremely interesting change in the candidates' behavior, namely that the age of the first employment decreases and that the very young, in the 18-24 age range, become increasingly active. The trend not only continues, but it is accentuated, and in July, the number of applications by these young people was double compared to the number of applications of those aged between 36-45 years and very close to the category of candidates in the 25-35 age segment, those who have always been, without exception, the most active on the labor market," Badea also showed.

According to him, about 410,000 applications came from candidates aged 18-24 versus 514,000 applications received from those between 25 and 35 years old. In addition, the increase in this category is significantly higher than in June, when candidates between 18 and 24 years old had 300,000 applications registered on eJobs.ro.

These numbers say a lot about how the last half of the year has changed the labor market and how important this alarm signal has been for young people, who, until recently, treated the issue of first employment very lightly, the recruitment company officials explained.

In July, 27,000 jobs were posted for Romania and abroad. Most (almost 7,000) were in sales. Transport / distribution, administrative / logistics, production, construction / installations and customer relations / call center were other areas that each had between 3,000 and 4,000 open positions last month.

Currently, over 17,000 jobs for Romania and abroad are available on www.ejobs.ro.