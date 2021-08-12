Elections for presidency of Romanian Tennis Federation to take place beginning of next year

The elections for the position of president of the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT), which remained vacant after Ion Tiriac's resignation on July 26, will take place at the beginning of next year, said the interim president of the association, George Cosac.

"For now, I am the interim president of the federation elected by the Board of Directors. The elections will take place early next year. We will see if I run, but there is still time until the first General Assembly. If we have the same underfunding, the same problems with the Ministry of Youth And Sports, I don't know ... Because this year we had a funding approximately equal to that of the non-Olympic federations. And that given that we were among the four federations with Olympic medals in Rio de Janeiro and considering that in 2019 we had the only team ranked third and fourth at the World Championship in Romania ... Not to mention the results of Simona Halep, of the other girls as well as of Horia Tecau in the professional tournaments," Cosac told a press conference organized on the occasion of the ITF Vitality Open Tour in Curtea de Arges, agerpres reports.

Former tennis player Ion Tiriac announced in the General Assembly of the Romanian Tennis Federation on July 26 that he is resigning as president, stating that the FRT must be completely reorganized so that tennis does not disappear as did Romanian gymnastics.Ion Tiriac was elected, on June 19, 2019, as president of the Romanian Tennis Federation, with 32 votes obtained at the Extraordinary General Election Assembly of the national forum. At the time, he stated that he would remain in this position for only six months, during which time he would aim to change the status of the FRT and clarify the situation of the financial funds from the Ministry of Youth And Sports.