Embassy of Ukraine: Since Sunday, 352 people, including 14 children, were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest announces that since Sunday to Tuesday, 352 people, including 14 children, were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to a press release from the diplomatic mission, more than 1,680 people were wounded, including 116 children.

In Kyiv alone, 9 civilians (including a child), 4 people whose identities are unknown and 18 people fighting to defend their territory were killed until Sunday since the start of the conflict, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the capital of Ukraine, 106 people were wounded, 47 civilians, including 3 children. The Ukrainian embassy recalls that 16 children have been killed since the beginning of the invasion.

According to the release of the diplomatic mission, between February 24-28, the enemy lost 5,300 soldiers, 29 aircraft, 29 helicopters, 191 tanks, 816 armoured vehicles were destroyed, 5 drones were shot down and 2 military ships were hit.