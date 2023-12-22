Employees of the Ministry of Finance, Fiscal Agency and Customs go on a Japanese strike

The members of the Meridian National Trade Union, employees of the Ministry of Finance and subordinate institutions, will go on a Japanese strike on Wednesday, December 27, unhappy that they will be exempted from the 5% basic salary increase next year, informs the trade union in a press release to AGERPRES.

Participating in the protest there will be members of the organization from the central apparatus of the Ministry of Finance, the National Agency for Fiscal Administration, the Bucharest Treasury and the Romanian Customs Authority, agerpres reports.

"Employees of these institutions are unhappy because the Government of Romania is going to exempt the employees of the Ministry of Finance and subordinate institutions from the increase of the basic salary by 5 percent next year. According to the Emergency Ordinance No. 115, adopted a week ago, the gross basic salaries will be increased by 5% compared to December 2023. However, the Government's spokesman, Mihai Constantin, said today [Thursday - editor's note] that a new normative act will be adopted next week, by which, next year, the staff from the fiscal system will not benefit from this 5% increase on the grounds that they have already benefited this year from salary increases," argued the representatives of the Meridian trade union.

They mentioned that the decision to eliminate this professional category from the salary increase granted to the other public employees is part of the discrimination policy promoted by the Romanian state in the last couple of years."Unfortunately, this and many other measures like this promote a confusion in the public space according to which, by Article XI of the Emergency Ordinance no. 81/2023, the staff of the Ministry of Finance would have benefited from a salary increase. We specify the fact that, actually, this act finally did justice to these employees, after six years, in the sense that the "existing inequities, discriminations and/or salary discrepancies" were eliminated, thus equalizing the salaries between employees who have the same function and perform the same work. This situation has been maintained since 2017 and no one took any measures during all this time, and the employees subsidized the state budget with their own money, by the fact that millions of RON were taken from their salaries every month. We consider that the decision to eliminate this professional category from the salary increase granted to the other public employees is part of the discrimination policy promoted by the Romanian state in the last couple of years, and as a result we are protesting. And if this measure is adopted, we may take other measures too, more extreme," the trade unionists warn in the said press release.