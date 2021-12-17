Employment rate of working age population down to 62.3 pct in Q3 2021

The employment rate of the working age population (15-64 years) was 62.3% in Q3. 2021, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous quarter, according to data released Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The employment rate was higher for men (71.2% compared to 53.1% for women) and for people in urban areas (67.2% compared to 56.3% in rural areas).

According to INS data, the employment rate of young people (15-24 years old) was 20.6%.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate in Q3, 2012 was 5.3%, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter.

By gender, the gap between the two unemployment rates was one percentage point (5.7% for men compared to 4.7% for women), and by residential area, 4.5 percentage points (7.9% in rural areas, compared to 3.4% in urban areas).

By age groups, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (21.5%) among young people (15-24 years).

INS states that, apart from the 7,791,000 employed people, another 837,000 people worked in their own farm, to produce agricultural goods intended exclusively or mostly for self-consumption, these being in one of the following situations: either only a small part of the obtained agricultural production is destined for sale, or the obtained agricultural production is destined exclusively for own consumption and represents a substantial part of the total consumption of the household.

The rate of the productive population - calculated for the 15-64 age group was 66.6% in Q3, 2021, and 72% that for the 20-64 age group.