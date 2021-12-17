 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Employment rate of working age population down to 62.3 pct in Q3 2021

Agerpres
someri somaj

The employment rate of the working age population (15-64 years) was 62.3% in Q3. 2021, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous quarter, according to data released Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The employment rate was higher for men (71.2% compared to 53.1% for women) and for people in urban areas (67.2% compared to 56.3% in rural areas).

According to INS data, the employment rate of young people (15-24 years old) was 20.6%.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate in Q3, 2012 was 5.3%, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter.

By gender, the gap between the two unemployment rates was one percentage point (5.7% for men compared to 4.7% for women), and by residential area, 4.5 percentage points (7.9% in rural areas, compared to 3.4% in urban areas).

By age groups, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (21.5%) among young people (15-24 years).

INS states that, apart from the 7,791,000 employed people, another 837,000 people worked in their own farm, to produce agricultural goods intended exclusively or mostly for self-consumption, these being in one of the following situations: either only a small part of the obtained agricultural production is destined for sale, or the obtained agricultural production is destined exclusively for own consumption and represents a substantial part of the total consumption of the household.

The rate of the productive population - calculated for the 15-64 age group was 66.6% in Q3, 2021, and 72% that for the 20-64 age group.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.