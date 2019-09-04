Employment / secondment notice of foreign citizens, supplemented by 10,000

The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informs in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday that the annual contingent by type of newly admitted workers to the labor market was supplemented by 10,000 employment / secondment notices.

According to IGI, the decision to supplement this year's contingent to 30,000 newly admitted workers was taken given Romania's economic development potential, the need to ensure the required labor force in some sectors of activity or trades, which cannot be covered by Romanian workers, but also to prevent situations in which foreigners work in Romania without legal forms.

The employment / secondment notice is the official document that gives the foreigner, citizen of a state outside the European Union and the European Economic Area the right to carry out lucrative activities in Romania.

In the first eight months of this year, there was a significant increase in the number of requests for issuing employment / secondment permits for foreign workers and more than 17,800 notices were issued - an average of over 2,200 notices issued monthly. Compared to the same period of 2018, there is a 165 percent increase in the number of opinions issued, IGI shows.

According to Government Decision no. 34 regarding the establishment of the contingent by types of newly admitted workers on the labor market in 2019, this year IGI could issue opinions to a number of 20,000 foreign nationals, newly admitted employees for the following types of workers: permanent, trainee, seasonal, cross-border, highly qualified, seconded, ICT (persons transferred within the same company).