EnergMin Burduja: Putin's Russia only succeeded in freeing this region of its dependency on Russian energy

Energy minister Sebastian Burduja on Wednesday emphasised the importance of the fact that Europe got rid of its dependency on Russian energy, as a result of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"I believe that the main topic in this part of the world is energy, which is the soul of our economic competitiveness (...) And energy has always been an important topic when we spoke in geopolitical terms about our region. So, what Putin's Russia succeeded in doing now is actually to free us, to free this region, from its dependency on this weapon, which was repeatedly used as a means of blackmail, in the past," the minister told the international conference "Rebuilding Ukraine and Romania's Strategic Role," organized in Sinaia.

He underscored that Romania has the potential of becoming an energy hub in the region.

Officials from Romania and abroad participate on Wednesday and Thursday in the international conference called "Rebuilding Ukraine and Romania's Strategic Role," organized by the New Strategy Center in Sinaia.

According to the organizers, the conference, which is attended by international experts, representatives of the business milieu, academic environment and diplomatic corps, tackles topical issues in what concerns Ukraine's rebuilding process, such as the role of the Danube, the related navigation challenges, energy security, green energy potential, food safety, telecommunications and cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, healthcare, challenges facing the private sector in its own rebuilding process, connectivity between Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, or the role played by the USA in the Black Sea region.