Energy ministry: Recently, ANRE has practically started to supervise market, to issue fines

Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday evening that he would like the Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) to do more, but also emphasized that the latter has recently started to supervise the market and to issue fines, told Agerpres.

"Of course I would like them to do more. (...) We don't have too many powers. We can amend legislation, we can make policies, we can go up to a certain level. Furthermore, from that point there are things ANRE can do very well. Recently, you should know that we have seen a different ANRE, which practically started to supervise the market, we have seen fines being slapped, we have seen investigations being started, we have also seen payments being returned to suppliers, because they were wrong and because amounts were requested that should not have been requested. And someone must check things," Popescu told private TV broadcaster Digi 24.

Asked about the six-month extension of the Authority's president's office, the minister stated that it is about the mandates of four members of the Regulatory Committee, which are to expire on October 23 and were extended.

"Parliamentary procedures are what they are, they take time. I think there must be good people at ANRE and the fact that this mandate has been extended, giving Parliament an opportunity during this period to make a selection and find people to replace the four members from the Regulatory Committee in this period of time, I think it's a win. It's very complicated to do a procedure on fast forward now, for some people to come, it doesn't matter whether they're good or not (...) to take over on the fly, under a very, very short procedure, an energy crisis problem," explained Virgil Popescu.