Central European Film Festival Timisoara brings films dedicated to topic of 'New Reality'

The Central European Film Festival Timisoara (CEEFTM) is bringing 10 early screenings around the topic of "New Reality", during its fifth edition, which will take place September 2-4 in several locations in the western city.

After a year's break for the competition section, the event returns to its original formula with the categories Competition (film in the past two years, Central European, Southeast European or co-productions, receiving awards at several festivals, representative for the countries of origin), Panorama, Student films, Documentary films, Children's films, plus Focus Norway, shows a release of the organizers sent, on Thursday, to AGERPRES.

The festival is to open on Thursday, September 2, with the film "Apples" (Greece-Poland-Slovenia, 2020, directed by Christos Nikou), a tragicomedy about new beginnings. It is to be followed by "As Far As I Know" (Hungary, 2020; directed by Nandor Lorincz and Balint Nagy), a film inspired by real events, about how the life of a couple can be derailed by a dramatic event, Agerpres informs.

Friday will see the screenings of "What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?" (Germany-Georgia, 2021; directed by Aleksandre Koberidze). A love story sketched in a style that brings back fairytales, especially through the atmosphere created around the old town of Kutaisi. It is to be followed by the screening of the "Night Patrol" (Romania, 2021; directed by Iosif Demian), the newest film of the director, which surprises a final rehearsal before the premiere of a show that stretches well into the night.

On Saturday, "Persian Lessons" (Russia-Germany-Belarus, 2020; directed by Vadim Perelman) will be shown, speaking of a young Jew in Belgium, arrested by SS troops and sent to a detention camp in Germany. The man avoids execution, by lying to the guards he is not Jewish, but Iranian. The festival will be concluded by the screening of "Gipsy Queen" (Germany-Austria, 2019; directed by Huseyin Tabak), in which a single mother of two children works together with the coach and owner of a bankrupt boxing club to support her family.

The jury is formed of Laszlo Kantor (film producer), Mihai Fulger (film critic), and Ana Covalciuc (actress).

The Panorama section completes the line of screening at CEFFTM2021 and will take viewers on a seducing journey through movies to remember, like "The Big Hit"/Un triomphe (France, 2020; directed by Emmanuel Courcol), "Nowhere Special" (England-Italy-Romania, 2020). Two Romanian productions of 2021 will help complete this year's selection: "Lebensdorf" (directed by Valentin Hotea), and "Completely Unknown" (directed by Octavian Strunila)