EnviMin Fechet: There are only 70 days left before the Deposit Return System is commissioned

Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Mircea Fechet told the "PRIA Competition and Circular Economy" conference on Thursday that a Deposit Return System (DRS) will come into operation in 70 days, a platform that will have to be managed carefully to avoid competition problems, told Agerpres.

"I want to inform you that there are only 70 days left until the DRS is commissioned. (...) We are talking about recycling and circularity. When we discuss the Deposit -Return System we also have to discuss how we adapt it. Today it strictly means one-way packaging, understanding that we still have a lot of work to do until then. I can't help but dream, I can't help but imagine that in the future, the Deposit - Return System will manage not only one-way packaging, but also multipurpose packaging as well as is the case in other states," said Fechet.

The RetuRO Deposit-Return System was created by a consortium of three private shareholders: the Association of Romanian Brewers for the Environment (30%), the Association of Soft Drink Producers for Sustainability (30%) and the Association of Retailers for the Environment (20%) and a public shareholder, the Romanian government via the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forestry (20%).

The DRS should become functional on November 30, 2023, from which point Romanians will pay a 50-bani deposit per one bottled drink they buy (water, soft drinks, beer, cider, wine, spirits) from a merchant. Later, after emptying the packaging, the consumer will have to bring it to one of the return venues set up by the merchants, and in return the consumer will receive back, on the spot, the value of the deposit initially paid, without being conditioned by the presentation of a tax receipt.

