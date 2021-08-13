EnviMin Tanczos: Infringement proceedings initiated against Romania over lack of development of water, sewerage networks

Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Tanczos Barna announced on Friday on his Facebook page that Romania has deficiencies in providing basic utilities, and the European Commission has initiated an infringement procedure against our country because the water and sewerage networks are not yet fully developed.

"The level of economic development of a society is demonstrated by access to basic utilities, especially access to drinking water and sewerage. Romania has deficiencies in this area, and the European Commission has initiated an infringement procedure against our country because the networks the water and sewerage networks are not yet fully developed. Although the Commission has launched proceedings against 18 other EU Member States in addition to Romania, we need to complete this process as soon as possible. Currently, in Romania there are physically 2,057 sewerage networks, of which 1,260 are functional, while works are being carried out in the remaining 797, in different stages of execution, and in terms of the situation of equipment with wastewater treatment plants, 831 treatment plants were inventoried in total, of which 714 are functional treatment plants and 117 are non-functional treatment plants (which operate with deficiencies or to which the population is not connected)," Minister Tanczos said.

The minister said that he will be talking on Friday with the mayors in the Odorhei area about the government program, and also about the fact that the necessary resources must be found to develop the local communities and to ensure access to the basic utilities, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Precisely for this reason, the Ministry of Environment will allocate the amount of 1 billion euros from PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan] for the construction of water and sewerage networks, and under POIM [the Large Infrastructure Operational Program] we have allocated another 318 million euros for the same purpose. This approach is completed by the 'Anghel Saligny' programme, recently launched by Mr Cseke Attila, Minister of Development. The UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] set out, when it came to power, to allocate all the necessary resources to support communities and thus to develop localities, modernize infrastructure and increase living standards," stressed the Minister of Environment.