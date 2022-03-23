EU Funds Minister: We will have pension law, as scheduled, at beginning of next year

The Minister of European Funds and Investments, Dan Vilceanu, stated on Wednesday that there will be no delays in what regards a new pension law, the deadline being the beginning of next year.

"I understand the political component of each minister and the fact that political parties want to give some messages to the public that votes for them, but you should know that in the Government each minister does his duty. You will see we will have a pension law, as it is scheduled, the deadline is the start of next year and there will be no delays from this point of view, in that 9.4% percent," said Dan Vilceanu, after a debate that took place at the Committee for European Affairs of the Senate on the topic of the stage of European fund absorption and the stage of implementing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"The reform side of pensions refers to all systems of pensions and this matter is the responsibility of Mr. Budai, he is reform coordinator," Vilceanu showed.

According to him, the pension reform, comprised in the PNRR, regards eliminating inequity and increasing small pensions.

"The other pensions refer to judges, servicemen, and so forth. As you know, in what regards magistrates there is a magistrate charter, which must be respected. And in what regards military pensions, they exist all over the world, but there inequities need to be eliminated as well. And in the military pension system there are these inequities that we observe in the public system, meaning a serviceman that retired now, this year, receives a pension by 10-15 million [e.n. - ROL, the currency of Romania until 2005, equivalent to 1,000-1,500 RON] larger than a serviceman that retired a few years ago," the minister showed, Agerpres informs.