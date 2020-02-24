EU motorcycle registrations up 8 pct in 2019, 43 pct growth for Romania's motorcycle market

Motorcycle registrations in the EU advanced 8 percent in 2019 from the previous year to 1,079,524, while the Romanian motorcycle market increased 43.2 percent, the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA) announced on Monday, citing data from the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM).

Scooter registrations accounted for 19 percent of Romania's total registrations of motorcycles.According to ACEM official statistics, Italy remains EU's largest motorcycle market with 231,712 units registered in 2019, up 5.5 percent from the previous year, followed by France with 197,470 motorcycles (+11.3 percent from 2018) and Spain (177,037 motorcycles, + 10.7 percent).There was also a significant increase of 11 percent in EU moped registrations from 272,338 units in 2018 to 303,152 in 2019.Aggregate motorcycle and moped registrations stood at 1,382,676 new units in 2019, up 8.7 percent from the previous year. AGERPRES