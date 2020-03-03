Euro trades at 4.8074 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.80741 US dollar USD 4.32631 Swiss franc CHF 4.51381 British pound GBP 5.5327100 Japanese yen JPY 4.00621 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24521 Russian rouble RUB 0.06511 new Turkish lira TRY 0.69681 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61991 gram of gold XAU 222.43401 SDR XDR 5.9622The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.