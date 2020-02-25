Euro trades at 4.8079 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.80791 US dollar USD 4.43551 Swiss franc CHF 4.53551 British pound GBP 5.7552100 Japanese yen JPY 4.01831 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24891 Russian rouble RUB 0.06771 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72061 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63201 gram of gold XAU 236.04691 SDR XDR 6.0589The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.