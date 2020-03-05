Euro trades at 4.8086 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.80861 US dollar USD 4.30721 Swiss franc CHF 4.51701 British pound GBP 5.5639100 Japanese yen JPY 4.02731 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24721 Russian rouble RUB 0.06491 new Turkish lira TRY 0.70701 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62101 gram of gold XAU 227.80011 SDR XDR 5.9578The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.