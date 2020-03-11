Euro trades at 4.8167 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.81671 US dollar USD 4.25391 Swiss franc CHF 4.54471 British pound GBP 5.5035100 Japanese yen JPY 4.04901 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24431 Russian rouble RUB 0.05951 new Turkish lira TRY 0.68961 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61221 gram of gold XAU 227.45361 SDR XDR 5.9183The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.