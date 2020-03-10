Euro trades at 4.8170 lei

he exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.81701 US dollar USD 4.24331 Swiss franc CHF 4.54241 British pound GBP 5.5361100 Japanese yen JPY 4.04381 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24241 Russian rouble RUB 0.05981 new Turkish lira TRY 0.69281 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61001 gram of gold XAU 226.62691 SDR XDR 5.9122The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.