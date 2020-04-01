Euro trades at 4.8246 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.82461 US dollar USD 4.41331 Swiss franc CHF 4.56461 British pound GBP 5.4549100 Japanese yen JPY 4.10051 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24171 Russian rouble RUB 0.05591 new Turkish lira TRY 0.66321 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62181 gram of gold XAU 226.31661 SDR XDR 6.0259The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.