Euro trades at 4.8254 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.82541 US dollar USD 4.39831 Swiss franc CHF 4.56071 British pound GBP 5.4230100 Japanese yen JPY 4.05531 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23991 Russian rouble RUB 0.05621 new Turkish lira TRY 0.66921 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61971 gram of gold XAU 227.32691 SDR XDR 6.0073The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.