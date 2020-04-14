Euro trades at 4.8327 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83271 US dollar USD 4.41501 Swiss franc CHF 4.58311 British pound GBP 5.5399100 Japanese yen JPY 4.10861 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24741 Russian rouble RUB 0.06011 new Turkish lira TRY 0.65151 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62551 gram of gold XAU 244.28351 SDR XDR 6.0422The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.