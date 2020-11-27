Euro trades at 4.8735 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.87351 US dollar USD 4.08751 Swiss franc CHF 4.50811 British pound GBP 5.4471100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92871 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23761 Russian rouble RUB 0.05381 new Turkish lira TRY 0.52171 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62161 gram of gold XAU 237.65761 SDR XDR 5.8339The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.