European Commissioner Adina Valean to visit Romania, between September 17-19

The European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, will greet on Friday in Romania the Connecting Europe Express train, a specially-created train, part of the European Year of Rail Networks, informs a release of the European Commission representation office in Romania.

"I am glad that the Connecting Europe Express will arrive to Romania as well, the most important 'station' for me. It's an experimental train, a laboratory train, which illustrates not only the advantages of rail travel, but also the obstacles that we must overcome to have a single European rail space. Romania must accelerate investments in rail infrastructure, in order to achieve better connectivity with the other member-states of the European Union," said Adina Valean.

The Connecting Europe Express train will stop in over 100 cities in 25 countries over its five week tour, before reaching Paris on October 7. In total, the route is 20,000 km long and the train is to cross 33 border crossing points. Leaving from Lisbon and ending its journey in Paris, the train will make a notable stop in Ljubljana, connecting the Portuguese, Slovenian and French presidencies of the Council of the European Union, Agerpres.ro informs.

Connecting Europe Express will reach Romania on September 17. In order to mark the event, the European Commission representation office in Romania is telling the story of railways through an exhibition in Bucharest's North Railway. With the aid of a curator, 10 representative works from Romania were selected, extraordinary visual stories. The images are done by Romanian photographic artists who've known excellence in the realm of photography and were awarded along the years with numerous prizes and medals in national and international festivals and salons under the patronage of the most reputed organizations in the realm of photographic art.