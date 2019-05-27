 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

#European Elections2019 ROMANIA/ BEC - provisional results at 7:50hrs: PNL - 26.79pct, PSD - 23.38pct

sondaj alegeri

The National Liberal Party (PNL) won 26.79 percent of the votes in the elections to the European Parliament held on Sunday, whereas the Social Democratic Party (PSD) 23.38 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) PLUS Alliance 21.40 percent, according to the provisional results obtained after the data centralisation from 18,705 polling stations around the country, of a total of 18,730 polling stations.

Furthermore, 5.44 percent of the electors voted for the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), 6.61 percent for the PRO Romania Party, 4.24 percent for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and 5.65 percent for the People's Movement Party (PMP).

In respect to the vote in the Diaspora, after centralising the data of 309 polling stations out of the total of 441 polling stations opened abroad, the USR PLUS Alliance ranks first among the electors' preferences with 41.42 percent, followed by the PNL with 31.34 percent, the PMP with 9.80 percent, the PSD with 3.09, PRO Romania with 2.86 percent and the ALDE with 1.22 percent.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.