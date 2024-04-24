European Film Festival, from May 9 in Bucharest to June 8 in Chisinau

The XXVIIIth edition of the European Film Festival (FFE) will start in Bucharest on Europe Day, May 9, and will end in Chisinau on June 8, the weekend of the European Parliament elections, announces the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

According to an ICR press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, this year the FFE offers a generous program of 40 feature films - 34 national premieres - and two selections of short films. Of these, 16 films are directed by women and two - co-directed by women.

"Together with our European partners, we invite you to come to the European Film Festival, to see films that help us better understand the times we live in or, on the contrary, make us forget them for two hours. We are continuing the tradition of the festival's previous editions of going to cities where European film does not easily get to, but the novelty is that we have included Chisinau on the 2024 festival map. It is our way of celebrating the fact that the European Union has decided, in December 2023, to open accession negotiations with the Republic of Moldova and to pay homage to its European path, in the perspective of being again next to Romania, as member states of the Union," said the president of the ICR, Liviu Jicman, vice-president of EUNIC - European Union National Institutes for Culture.

According to FFE artistic director Catalin Olaru, the 2024 edition marks 35 years since the Revolution with films about "earned rights".

The European Film Festival is organised by the Romanian Cultural Institute, with the support of the European Commission Representation in Romania and EUNIC Romania, in partnership with UCIN, embassies, European cultural centres and institutes.

In Bucharest, the Festival will take place May 9 to 15, and will continue with Botosani: May 10 to 12, Targu Mures: May 16 to 18, Sibiu: May 17 to 19, Chitila: May 17 to 19, Curtea de Arges: May 18 to 19, Brasov: May 24 to 26, Chisinau: June 6 to 8.