European path of Republic of Moldova, discussed by President Iohannis with Chisinau Parliament President Grosu

President Klaus Iohannis addressed congratulations for the victory of the pro-reform, pro-democracy and pro-European political forces in the early elections of July 11 in the Republic of Moldova and for the election of Igor Grosu as President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, at the welcoming of the latter at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, on Wednesday afternoon, the Presidential Administration announced, agerpres reports.

The President of Romania hailed the presence of the high official from Chisinau, who is accompanied by a parliamentary delegation from this country, at the opening of the session of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament and mentioned the opportunity of deeper and consistent cooperation, including at the level of the two Parliaments, in order to make the necessary decisions to advance the bilateral agenda, as well as the European path of the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration says.

President Klaus Iohannis reconfirmed Romania's commitment to grant its entire support to the transformation, modernization and reform implementation processes, in the spirit of the Strategic Partnership for European integration between the two states.The two dignitaries approached the necessary measures to accelerate the bilateral projects meant to connect the Republic of Moldova, through Romania, to the European Union space and bring real benefits at the level of the entire society and have also hailed the start of preparations for the future joint session of Government, which will take place in Chisinau in the near future.