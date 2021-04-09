European Projects Minister: I fully support unitary pay reform

The Ministry of European Investments and Projects has approved the memorandum on the unitary pay law, and the bonus for handling European funds will be redefined according to individual performance principles, said minister in charge Cristian Ghinea.

"The Ministry of European Investments and Projects has approved the memorandum on the public pay law. There may be some directors here who think otherwise, but I am the one to decide on the Ministry's stance. In general, I believe that the ministers must rule bureaucracy with an iron hand. I gave a favorable opinion to Mrs. Labor Minister's proposals as soon as they came to my knowledge. Case closed," the minister wrote on Thursday evening on his Facebook page.

"I fully support the reform of the unitary pay. I even personally negotiated with Mrs. LabMin Turcan details that will be included in the reform section of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. I will review the bonus for handling European funds based on principles of individual performance (if necessary). The ministry staff who are unhappy that the government is reassessing this bonus are free to go," Ghinea wrote.Two days ago, Labor Minister Raluca Turcan announced that the ministry she is heading has asked the relevant ministries to submit proposals for the pay law in their respective activity sectors. AGERPRES