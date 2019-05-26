Europeanelections2019/Mayor Chirica, independent candidate Simion, first to cast ballots in Iasi

Mayor of the eastern city of Iasi Mihai Chirica and independent candidate in the elections to the European Parliament George Simion cast their ballots on Sunday morning immediately after the opening voting at local polling station 201.

"By voting at the opening of the polling stations, I want to show that we have to wake up earlier. For 30 years we have expected others to do the work for us. Every citizen in Romania must take responsibility for the vote. We invite everyone to turn out to vote, to vote responsibly, to think before using this stamp that decides the future. We hope for a better future," Mayor Mihai Chirica said at the polling booth.He was followed in the polling station by independent candidate for the European elections George Simion, who voted on additional lists."I voted in Iasi, the city of the three major unions, to have a great Romania in Europe and great in the world. At the same time, I vote in Iasi to slap the political parties," said Simion.