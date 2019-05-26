Europeanelections2019/UDMR's Korodi: We must show Europe the 1.2 ml Transylvanian Hungarians are determined to send representatives to EP

Lower House floor leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Attila Korodi this Sunday cast ballots at a polling station in Miercurea Ciuc and declared upon leaving that Transylvanian Hungarians must show Europe that they are determined to send representatives to the European Parliament.

"In my capacity as parliamentary group leader, I know how much a strong representation in the local public administration, a well-prepared parliamentary group and a proper representation in Brussels matter today. Today we must show Europe that the 1.2 million Transylvanian Hungarians are determined to send representatives to the European Parliament. With a strong representation, thinking and acting together, working with other representatives of the Hungarian communities in the Carpathian Basin, there are real chances that we represent and defend at European level the interests of our community and of all national minorities on the European continent. At the same time, we have the possibility to protect the opportunities the European Union offers us now and thanks to which the economic development of the Székely Land and Transylvania has significantly strengthened," deputy Attila Korodi told reporters.As many as 290 polling stations were organized in Harghita County and 268,581 voters are entered on the permanent rolls.