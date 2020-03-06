Eurostat: Malta, Italy, Greece and Romania have the highest gender employment gaps in the EU

The employment rate for women aged between 20-64 recorded in the European Union (EU), in 2018 was by 12 percentage points (pp) less than that of men of the same age, showed data published on Friday by the European Statistical Office Eurostat.

The lowest gender employment gap was recorded, in 2018, in Lithuania (2pp), while the highest gaps were recorded in Malta (22pp), Greece (21pp), Italy (19.8pp) and Romania (18,3pp).

In 2018, the employment rate for women (aged between 20-64) stood at 67 per cent, which is a one percentage-point increase from the previous year and a 5pp increase compared with 2008.

Among EU Member States, Sweden had the highest employment rate for women (80 per cent) in 2018, whereas Greece (49 per cent) and Italy (53 per cent) reported the lowest rates.

Across all Member States, the employment rate for men was higher than that of women. Nevertheless, this gender employment gap has narrowed from 15pp in 2008 to 12pp in 2018.

In 2019, the unemployment rate for women in the EU was 7.1 per cent higher than the rate for men which was 6.4 per cent. Among EU Member States, the women's unemployment rate varied; ranging from 16.0 per cent in Spain to 2.4 per cent in the Czech Republic.

One-third of employed women were working part time (30 per cent) in the EU in 2018, nearly four times the rate of men (8 per cent). The highest share of employed women working part-time was recorded in the Netherlands (74 per cent), while the lowest share was in Bulgaria (2 per cent). AGERPRES