Ex-PM Ciolos: PSD, ALDE work hand in hand to destroy justice system and idea of justice

PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Chairman Dacian Ciolos claims PSD and ALDE are trying to discredit Laura Codruta Kovesi, which is only a part of a bigger plan to destroy the justice system and the idea of justice, for which outcome the parties in the governing coalition work hand in hand.

"For two years, PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] have been working hand in hand with only one goal in mind: to destroy the justice system and the idea of justice. There is no doubt that this is part of a bigger plan of the governing coalition, despite all its permanent lies that its concerns are related to the economy and to our welfare, that of Romanians. PSD and ALDE have blocked prosecutors' offices, tried to force magistrates to retire, in order to get rid of the most uncomfortable of them, have modified the Criminal Codes and placed unimaginable pressures for a democratic system on the staff in justice and the justice system. What PSD and ALDE are doing now, their attempt to discredit Laura Codruta Kovesi, is a new step of their despicable plan. Their fear that truth will surface and it will become clear to everyone that Romania is led by a group with mafia intentions and practices makes them act desperately," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

The PLUS leader also added it's time Romanians were consulted through referendum whether they trust the justice defended by the Constitution or the justice politicized by PSD-ALDE.

"It's time we clarify this and show PSD-ALDE that Romania do not back this huge deceit. It's time that President Iohannis announced the organisation of a referendum on justice independence in Romania," Dacian Ciolos wrote on Facebook.