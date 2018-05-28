Ex-President Basescu about the coalition of the right: Antonescu could be a solution

Crin Antonescu could be a "solution" for a coalition of all the right wing parties, the leader of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Senator Traian Basescu, told national television channel TVR on Monday evening.

"He (Antonescu - editor's note) could be a solution, given the confidence that he enjoys. He left on time, in full glory. He left on time, before letting people see that the king is empty. He could bring all the right wing parties in one coalition," Traian Basescu said, in answering to a question about the possibility that Antonescu be the leader behind which all the right wing forces could coalesce.Basescu rejected the idea that Dacian Ciolos could be the leader of a right wing coalition.When asked if he would agree on PMP to also coalesce behind Antonescu, Basescu said that "the PMP for sure, yes," but he for one "would continue on his own path."