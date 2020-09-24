F-16 aircraft of Romanian Air Force, B-52 American bombers in Bomber Weapon Training air exercise

Two Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and two American strategic B-52 Stratofortress bombers participated in the "Bomber Weapon Training" air exercise organized by the US Air Force in Europe (USAFE).

"The exercise aimed to strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance's reinsurance measures in the South-East of Europe and increase Romania's confidence in the involvement of the United States in ensuring regional security," reads a release from the Ministry of National Defence sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In the Romanian airspace, the exercise was coordinated by the Air Operational Component of the Air Force General Staff and included interception and escort missions carried out with F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the "Lieutenant Gheorghe Mociornita" 86th Air Base in Borcea.

"The participation of Romanian aircraft in this type of activities allows the training of personnel in the performing such missions and contributes to the development of multinational cooperation in the air field by applying common procedures," the quoted source informs.