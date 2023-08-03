Finance Ministry draws 758.2 million RON, 329.1 million euros through Fidelis offer

The Ministry of Finance drew RON 758.2 million and EUR 329.1 million, respectively, (values totalling almost RON 2.4 billion - EUR 483 million) through the 12th primary offer for sale of government securities for population (Fidelis) carried out in the last four years through the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) systems.

Thus, the value of the 12 financing rounds carried out between July 2020 and July 2023 on BVB by the Ministry of Finance reached RON 20.5 billion (EUR 4.2 billion), Agerpres reports.

The offer was carried out between July 17 and 28, during which Romanians placed 19,156 subscription orders for both government securities denominated in RON and those denominated in euros.

The government securities entered for trading on BVB on Thursday, 3 August, and can be bought or sold transparently at any time through authorized intermediaries. Income from investment in Fidelis government securities, both from interest and capital gains, is tax-free.