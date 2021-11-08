Finance Ministry raises 573 ml lei from banks

The Finance Ministry raised on Monday 573 million lei from banks through a benchmark bond issue with a residual maturity of 75 months, at an average yield of 4.82 ppa, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

The face value of Monday's issue was 400 million lei, and banks submitted bids worth 865 million lei.

An additional bidding session is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the Finance Ministry intends to raise another 60 million lei for the yield set today.

The Public Finance Ministry intends to borrow this November 4.4 billion lei from commercial banks, of which 400 million lei through an issue of discount T-bills, and 4 billion lei through nine bond issues. Another 600 ml lei could add to this amount, through additional non-competitive bids related to the bond auctions.

The total amount of five billion lei is 630 million lei less than the 5.63 billion lei planned for October 2021, and will be used to refinance public debt and cover the state budget deficit.