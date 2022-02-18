Financial watchdog ASF proposes 6-month limiting tariffs for liability car insurance policies

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) forwarded to the Ministry of Finances a Government Decision proposal through which tariffs for Car Insurance Liability (RCA) to be limited to the level of reference tariff for a period of 6 months, the institution announced on Friday.

"As a result of analysis made regarding the evolution of the RCA market and the impact of certain speculative tendencies upon consumers, the ASF Council decided to forward the Ministry of Finance a Government Decision proposal regarding limiting RCA tariffs to the level of reference tariffs. For protecting consumers and for the market stability that it monitors, the Authority is using all legislative and regulation resources at its disposal, together with the Romanian Government and with other state authorities. We believe that the Government will take the proposal into consideration soon, so that the population will be protected against the inflationary or speculative tendencies," the chairman of ASF, Nicu Marcu, declared on Friday.

Subsequently, the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, announced that the piece of legislation will be placed in public debate on Friday and declared himself convinced that it will be urgently adopted by the Government, so that the effects will be quickly reflected in the RCA market and to lead to an increased level of affordability for the insured.

Three employer organizations of road transporters announced on Friday morning, in a press release, that they are prepared to organize street protests in the event that the Government will not intervene for capping RCA prices.