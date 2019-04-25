FinMin Teodorovici hopes for works on Constanta regional hospital to start this year

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said in Tulcea on Thursday that he hopes for construction works to start on a regional hospital in Constanta County, by the end of this year.

"I have a document that should have been signed by the President [of Romania] so far. If this document is approved by the President, next steps will be mine to take before Parliament with the law, so that at the end of the year in Constanta the building of a hospital with over 1,000 beds may start," Teodorovici said at the end of a conference in Tulcea.

He also said that at the moment the documentation needed to organise the tenders for the construction of the three regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj and Craiova is being worked out.

"If the documentation for the three hospitals come out and bids are submitted to the SEAP electronic procurement exchange, I will declare myself pleased," said Teodorovici.

He did not specify the source of funding for the construction of these regional hospitals.

During the new conference, he assured that there was no problem paying disability benefits and announced several measures to be taken in the case of the ANAF National Tax Administration Agency.

"What I might reproach myself of last year is that I accepted to have an ANAF management that does not meet my requirements, my performance criteria. ... Reform must continue. After the holidays, we will unveil more about how ANAF should be like. We take the customs out from ANAF's authority and move it under the authority of the finance minister. That will happen as the legislation is ready," the minister said.

He also said that after Easter, he will also make public the details of a new fiscal amnesty for loss making privately and state-owned companies.

"This approach will save many state-owned companies, giving them a new chance for them to become profitable and to generate substantial business, which will be carried out by SMEs," Teodorovici said.

On Thursday, Teodorovici and Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu attended a meeting with mayors from Tulcea County and representatives of commercial companies to find out the problems the latter are facing.