FinMin Teodorovici: Romania at top level in Europe in terms of 2019 economic growth

Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici said on Wednesday that Romania is at "top level" in Europe in terms of economic growth and does not know on what data President Klaus Iohannis relies when he says that our country goes in the wrong direction from an economic point of view.

"I do not know what other evidence should be brought for the president and other analysts to be convinced. You know very well, the INS [National Institute of Statistics, ed.n.] has given official data and it is confirmed in this INS release that Romania is at a top European level for economic growth in 2019 - 5pct in the first quarter compared to the first quarter in 2018. It is for the first time when the net average salary exceeds 3,000 lei, in March 2019, that is more than 50pct compared to March 2016. I do not know what data he relies on when making such statements. Romania would need a much more consistent message in the sense of confidence in what a Government, no matter which one, does for this country, because we are talking about Romania, which is also the president's country," Teodorovici said while on a visit to Prahova County.

Romania is going in a wrong direction from an economic point of view, ignoring the investments and relying almost exclusively on consumption, but the budget situation of the country cannot be endlessly embellished, and the next generations will be the ones to foot the bill, shows a message of Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, delivered by Presidential Advisor Cosmin Marinescu on Tuesday, in the opening of the Financial Market Forum.

"Presently, from an economic point of view, Romania is going in a wrong direction. The current policies are on the wrong lane of economic responsibility. This is why it is particularly important for the financial sector itself to provide proof of its concern with sustainability," the head of state showed.

In his view, the government policy neglects the very vital sources of long-term growth, namely investment.

AGERPRES