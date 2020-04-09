First 150 Romanian seasonal workers leave for Germany by plane amid pandemic, border closures

The first 150 seasonal workers who left for Germany, amid the pandemic and border closures, took off on Thursday from Sibiu International Airport to Dusseldorf, airport spokeswoman Alexandra Pacurar stated.

"The plane took off at 12:10hrs for Dusseldorf. The maximum capacity of the plane is 150 seats," Alexandra Pacurar explained.

According to the quoted source, in the next ten days, other ten flights heading to Germany are expected.

The workers who left Sibiu have already landed in Germany, according to DPA. The Romanian seasonal workers help gathering the spring harvest, despite the closure of borders because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.